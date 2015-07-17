PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 17

July 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

888 NEARS FINISH LINE IN RACE TO BUY BWIN

M&S HEAD OF CLOTHING QUITS

LLOYDS RETURNS 13 BLN POUNDS TO UK TAXPAYER

QUALCOMM FACES EU SCRUTINY OVER ANTITRUST ALLEGATIONS

Overview

Online Casino operator 888 Holdings Plc is close to victory over rival GVC Holdings Plc to buy Bwin Party , the Internet gaming group. A deal announcement could be expected as soon as Friday.

British retailer Marks and Spencer Group PLC’s clothing and other non-food businesses head, John Dixon, has quit the retailer.

Britain has cut its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by a further percentage point to about 14.98 percent, accelerating its drive to return the bailed-out lender to full private ownership.

European Union antitrust regulators are investigating whether one of the world’s biggest chipmakers, Qualcomm , uses illegal tactics to shut out rivals. (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)