FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 17
Sections
Featured
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Irma
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 17, 2015 / 12:26 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 17

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

888 NEARS FINISH LINE IN RACE TO BUY BWIN

(on.ft.com/1MdQGCc)

M&S HEAD OF CLOTHING QUITS

(on.ft.com/1Gpdwyu)

LLOYDS RETURNS 13 BLN POUNDS TO UK TAXPAYER

(on.ft.com/1O9GS9W)

QUALCOMM FACES EU SCRUTINY OVER ANTITRUST ALLEGATIONS

(on.ft.com/1J3sAZc)

Overview

Online Casino operator 888 Holdings Plc is close to victory over rival GVC Holdings Plc to buy Bwin Party , the Internet gaming group. A deal announcement could be expected as soon as Friday.

British retailer Marks and Spencer Group PLC’s clothing and other non-food businesses head, John Dixon, has quit the retailer.

Britain has cut its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by a further percentage point to about 14.98 percent, accelerating its drive to return the bailed-out lender to full private ownership.

European Union antitrust regulators are investigating whether one of the world’s biggest chipmakers, Qualcomm , uses illegal tactics to shut out rivals. (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.