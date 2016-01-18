PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 18

Jan 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* US imposes more Iran sanctions over missile programme.(on.ft.com/1Wlc7DH)

* French drug trial: Brain-dead participant dies. (on.ft.com/1WlciyN)

* Japan's Abe calls for Putin to be brought in from the cold. (on.ft.com/1WlcEFC)

Overview

The U.S. treasury announced on Sunday that it has imposed sanctions on 11 companies and individuals connected to Iran’s ballistic missile programme.

The unidentified volunteer who was left brain dead after taking part in a trial for a new painkiller in France died on Sunday. The man was admitted to the hospital on January 10 after taking part in a trial for an experimental drug developed by Portuguese pharmaceutical company Bial.

Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe said in an interview with the Financial Times that Russian help is critical to tackle the crises in the Middle East. He also told the Financial Times that he was willing to go to Russia as the chair of the Group of Seven advanced economies, or to invite Russian president Vladimir Putin to Japan.