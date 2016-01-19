FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 19
#Market News
January 19, 2016 / 1:11 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 19

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Facebook attempts to counter extremist posts. (on.ft.com/1P1xQiG)

* WhatsApp and Instagram shift business models. (on.ft.com/1P1zhNQ)

* Surging inflation leaves Brazil's rate setters with headache. (on.ft.com/1P1y2hN)

Overview

Facebook has said it would invest 1 million euros ($1.09 million) in European non-governmental organisations that are fighting online extremism, and would fund more research into hate speech.

WhatsApp and Instagram announced changes to their business model on Monday. WhatsApp said it has scrapped its subscription charges and that it would start to test tools that would allow users to communicate with businesses and organizations that they would want to hear from.

Prices of staples in Brazil has increased 61 percent compared to last year due to a poor harvest, according to figures this month.

$1 = 0.9189 euros Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
