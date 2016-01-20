PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 20

Jan 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* IEA warns oil market could 'drown in oversupply'. (on.ft.com/1njR8FS)

* Global unemployment set to rise.(on.ft.com/1njRdZW)

* Facebook hits out at Europe for impeding tech progress.(on.ft.com/1njSuQK)

Overview

The International Energy Agency said on Tuesday that the oil market “could drown in oversupply” from the rise in Iranian output which could threaten a further collapse in oil prices

United Nations labour agency, International Labour Organisation, forecasts that the number of unemployed people in emerging and developing countries will increase by 4.8 million in the next two years.

Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, urged policymakers to avoid impeding “progress” by adopting laws that block technological improvements. (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)