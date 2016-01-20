FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 20
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 20, 2016 / 12:35 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 20

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* IEA warns oil market could 'drown in oversupply'. (on.ft.com/1njR8FS)

* Global unemployment set to rise.(on.ft.com/1njRdZW)

* Facebook hits out at Europe for impeding tech progress.(on.ft.com/1njSuQK)

Overview

The International Energy Agency said on Tuesday that the oil market “could drown in oversupply” from the rise in Iranian output which could threaten a further collapse in oil prices

United Nations labour agency, International Labour Organisation, forecasts that the number of unemployed people in emerging and developing countries will increase by 4.8 million in the next two years.

Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, urged policymakers to avoid impeding “progress” by adopting laws that block technological improvements. (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.