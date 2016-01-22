FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 22
January 22, 2016 / 12:22 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 22

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Saudi Arabia says $30 oil is 'irrational'. (on.ft.com/1OJFHOj)

* Jumbo jet's demise comes a step closer. (on.ft.com/1OJFLxx)

* Apple's Cook lobbies EU antitrust chief over Irish back taxes. (on.ft.com/1OJFQkE)

Overview

Khalid al-Falih, chairman of state oil company Saudi Aramco, said that the collapse in oil prices to $30 is “irrational” and he expects the market to recover in 2016.

Boeing said on Thursday that it would halve the production of its 747 jumbo jet to six a year from September.

A spokesman for European commissioner Margrethe Vestager confirmed that she held a “private meeting” with Apple’s chief executive, Tim Cook, weeks before she is set to rule on a landmark case that could force the California-based technology company to pay billions in underpaid taxes to Ireland.

Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
