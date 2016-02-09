PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 9

Feb 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

BAE GIVEN 201 MILLION POUNDS TO FINISH DESIGN PHASE OF TRIDENT SUCCESSOR

BANKS URGED TO SHARE DATA SO CUSTOMERS CAN SHOP AROUND

UK chancellor has to break records to balance books, says IFS

HSBC SWINGS BACK TO LONDON IN HQ DEBATE

Overview

* UK’s class of nuclear-armed submarines is near completion with the release of 201 million pounds ($289.80 million)to BAE Systems to fund the last development stages before parliament votes on renewing Trident.

* The Open Banking Working Group, which took a review last year at the request of the Treasury, called for information on banks’ products and customers to be more easily accessed by digital services, including comparison websites.

* An increasing squeeze on Britain’s public finances will require Chancellor George Osborne to break several records if he is to balance the books by end of the decade, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies.

* HSBC Holdings Plc looks towards keeping its head office in London after months of agonising debate reflecting a reversal of the previous stance of Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver.