PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 19

Feb 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Tom King poised to quit Barclays investment bank (on.ft.com/1SD47z9)

Russian mobile group fined $795m in corruption case (on.ft.com/1SD6jqg)

Vivendi's Canal Plus in talks to share content with beIN Sports (on.ft.com/1SD6ySi)

Cameron calls on EU for 'live and let live' approach to Britain (on.ft.com/1SD6Kkt)

Overview

Tom King, the head of Barclays Plc’s investment bank, is leaving the bank in two weeks, according to people familiar with the situation. Barclays is expected to tell staff about his departure on Friday.

Russian mobile phone operator VimpelCom Ltd, said on Thursday it would pay $795 million to resolve U.S. and Dutch probes into a bribery scheme in Uzbekistan, in the second largest global anti-corruption settlement in history.

Media group Vivendi said on Thursday it plans to ally with Qatar-controlled beIN Sports channels in France to shore up its loss-making French Canal Plus pay-TV business.

Prime Minister David Cameron appealed to EU leaders on Thursday to help him settle the question of Britain’s European Union membership for a generation, as France and Belgium insisted that any deal agreed was the final word and would never get any better. Cameron urged colleagues to adopt a “live and let live” approach to Britain, where the UK would gain a special deal on the edge of a more integrated bloc. (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)