FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 29
Sections
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 29, 2016 / 1:23 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 29

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

GSK to start search for Andrew Witty’s successor

(on.ft.com/1TfWSh7)

One-third of retail jobs to vanish by 2025

(on.ft.com/1Qnnt5P)

EDF board split as 18 bln stg Hinkley Point reactor faces fresh delay (on.ft.com/1XTDhSS)

Overview

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is set to start a formal search for its next chief executive. The company’s chairman, Philip Hampton, already spoke to large shareholders about the succession on an informal basis.

The British Retail Consortium said that up to 1 million jobs in the retail sector, a third of today’s total, will disappear by 2025 as factors like rising minimum wage impact the industry.

Senior directors at EDF SA are pushing the company to seek for new investors for the 18 billion stg Hinkley Point nuclear reactor project causing a delay in its final approval.

Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.