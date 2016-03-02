FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 2
March 2, 2016 / 1:17 AM / in 2 years

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

ICE eyes bid for London Stock Exchange to rival Deutsche Börse deal (on.ft.com/217dM0s)

Steinhoff's Conforama eyes competing Darty bid (on.ft.com/1QJvam5)

Michael Dobson to step down as Schroders chief executive

(on.ft.com/1VPrhk7)

New York Stock Exchange owner ICE said it may make a rival bid for London Stock Exchange, raising the prospect of a takeover battle with Deutsche Boerse.

South African retailer Steinhoff International’s unit, Conforama, is considering a possible cash offer for UK-listed white goods chain Darty Plc

Schroders Plc, Britain’s biggest listed fund manager, is set to announce Chief Executive Michael Dobson will step down. (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

