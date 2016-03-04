FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 4
March 4, 2016 / 1:16 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Diamond eyes Barclays Africa assets

(on.ft.com/1QuFnqU)

UBS France probed on suspicion of interfering with tax witness (on.ft.com/21LbgiE)

Maisons du Monde hires banks to study Paris listing

(on.ft.com/1p2STbe)

Overview

Former Barclays Plc chief executive Bob Diamond had preliminary talks with global investors to back a takeover bid for the bank’s African assets.

The French subsidiary of UBS is under investigation for alleged witness tampering, the bank said on Thursday.

French furniture and interior decoration company Maisons du Monde hired banks with an idea of listing on the Paris stock exchange amid challenging international conditions.

Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
