PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 14
#Funds News
March 14, 2016 / 12:01 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 14

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* China’s Anbang agrees $6.5 bln hotel deal with Blackstone

(bit.ly/1Ur5ro3)

* Michael Gove and Gisela Stuart to head Vote Leave group (bit.ly/1Ur5vV4)

* Osborne eyes 4 bln pounds in spending cuts to tackle growing black hole (bit.ly/1Ur5DDR)

Overview

* China’s Anbang Insurance Group has agreed to acquire Strategic Hotels and Resorts Inc for around $6.5 billion, a few months after private equity firm Blackstone Group LP took the company private.

* UK’s Justice Secretary Michael Gove and Labour MP Gisela Stuart have been tasked to head the Vote Leave campaign, a campaign to take Britain out of the European Union.

* British finance minister George Osborne will announce further cuts to public spending this week as he tries to avoid a budget fight with Tory MP

Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Hay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
