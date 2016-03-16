FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 16
March 16, 2016 / 12:35 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 16

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Lockheed hails progress on hypersonic military aircraft. (bit.ly/1RMQ4Sj)

* Osborne to admit breaking promise to cut debt as share of GDP. (bit.ly/1RMQ8Bk)

* Eon and RWE sue German government over nuclear shutdown. (bit.ly/1RMQ9p5)

Overview

* Lockheed Martin Corp CEO Marillyn Hewson said on Tuesday, that the company is near a technological breakthrough that could help U.S. fighter jets reach Mach 6, or six times the speed of sound.

* British Finance Minister George Osborne is said to admit that he has broken two out of the three fiscal rules that he had laid out in last year’s election.

* German power firms E.ON, RWE and Vattenfall clashed with government members at a court hearing over the country’s controversial decision to shut down all nuclear plants by 2022. (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
