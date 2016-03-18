FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 18
#Market News
March 18, 2016 / 12:35 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 18

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* SNP will not match Osborne's tax cut for higher earners. (bit.ly/1RpGOmz)

* Disgraced former FIFA president Blatter paid $3.7 mln salary. (bit.ly/1RpGR1E)

* Google to sell robot maker Boston Dynamics. (bit.ly/1RpHict)

Overview

* Scottish National Party leader Nicole Sturgeon has said Scotland will not match British Finance Minister George Osborne’s tax cut for higher earners.

* Soccer’s ruling body, FIFA, said it paid disgraced former president Sepp Blatter 3.63 million Swiss francs ($3.75 million)last year, publishing his salary for the first time under new governance regulations.

* Alphabet Inc, the new holding company for Google, has put Boston Dynamics, part of its robotics division, up for sale. ($1 = 0.9673 Swiss francs) (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
