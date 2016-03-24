FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 24
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 24, 2016 / 1:25 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 24

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

EDF chief executive predicts green light for Hinkley Point (on.ft.com/1RhTSi2)

Brexit likely to be 'electric shock', says Amber Rudd (on.ft.com/1RhUcxv)

Dyson sucks up government funding for electric car (on.ft.com/1RhVqsB)

Overview

The Hinkley Point nuclear power project in Britain will go ahead, EDF Energy CEO Vincent de Rivaz told British lawmakers on Wednesday, though he did not give a definite schedule.

Britain’s membership of the European Union helps secure the country’s energy supply from any possible threat by Russia to restrict gas flows, energy minister Amber Rudd will say on Thursday.

Dyson, a British company known for its vacuum cleaners, will be using public funds to develop an electric car, according to government documents seen by the Financial Times. (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.