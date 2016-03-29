FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 29
March 29, 2016 / 12:25 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 29

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

*I Squared targets UK after Viridian deal

*Nicky Morgan: Young people ‘to be hit hardest’ by Brexit

*US drops Apple case after gaining iPhone access

*BAE, Rolls-Royce and Babcock win 372 million pounds of RAF and Navy work

Overview

*I Squared Capital is buying Irish energy firm Viridian Group Plc in a transaction worth 1 billion euros ($1.12 billion), to gain entry as a contender into the dynamic UK energy market.(bit.ly/1XZerQZ)

*Education Secretary Nicky Morgan, a supporter of the campaign for Britain to remain in the EU, will say in a speech that young people should speak out in favour of the EU and convince their elders against Britain's exit. (bit.ly/1VQDg2R)

*The FBI has abandoned its bid to force access Apple Inc's to help it break into the San Bernardino shooter's iPhone after it found a way to access the device's data without the company's help. (bit.ly/1XZdvvU)

*The Ministry of Defence on Monday awarded contracts of service to BAE Systems Plc, Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc and Babcock International Group Plc worth 372 million pounds to maintain and upgrade the Hawk jets used by the Royal Air Force and Royal Navy. (bit.ly/1VQDoPV) ($1 = 0.8930 euros) (Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
