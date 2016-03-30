PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 30

March 30(Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

*Tata confirms plan to sell UK steel business

*Dissenting EDF engineers urge delay to Hinkley nuclear project

*UniCredit in talks with Rome over 2 billion euros Vicenza capital raising

*Bank of America bans staff from saying ‘Brexit’

Overview

*The British steel industry suffered a severe blow as Tata Steel Ltd, the Indian steel giant, confirmed it was about to put its entire UK business up for sale. (bit.ly/1VSjtAn)

*Senior engineers at French utility EDF SA have estimated a two-year delay for Hinkley Point nuclear project in the UK and suggested reassembling its reactor technology. (bit.ly/1VS8W8d)

*UniCredit SpA, Italy's largest bank by assets, is in talks with the Roman government to seek support for capital raising targeted at 2 billion euros ($2.26 billion) at mutual bank Popolare di Vicenza, according to five people with direct knowledge of the matter. (bit.ly/1VSkl80)

*Bank of America Corp is extending caution to its senior staff not to use the word "Brexit" while talking to clients as it tries to keep its distance from the debate over the UK's membership in the European Union. (bit.ly/1VSkata) ($1 = 0.8859 euros)