PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 1
April 1, 2016 / 12:16 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

*Helios scores first for Africa fund with Crown Agents deal

*Tui benefits as holidaymakers go West

*Anbang gives up on $14 billion Starwood deal

*PizzaExpress adds nationwide delivery to its menu

Overview

*A pan-African investment firm, Helios Investment Partners, is set to secure a deal for key divisions of Crown Agents - a company which was once a pillar of the British empire. (bit.ly/1RAG0wg)

*Tui AG, the world's largest tour operator, is gaining from British holidaymakers travelling to Spain and the Canary Islands following a series of terror attacks in Turkey. (bit.ly/1RAG2UO)

*China's Anbang Insurance lost the bidding war for Starwood Hotels & Resorts as its investor consortium failed to demonstrate that it had the financing in place to back up its $14 billion offer. (bit.ly/1RAGlPz)

*PizzaExpress, one of Britain's oldest pizza chains, is adding nationwide delivery to its service as restaurants strive to compete with online food-service options and private equity-backed rivals in the UK. (bit.ly/1RAGBhj) (Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
