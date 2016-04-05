FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 6
#Market News
April 5, 2016 / 11:50 PM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 6

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Iceland PM ‘resigns’ over Panama Papers leak

US aims to scupper $25bn Halliburton-Baker Hughes deal

WhatsApp extends encryption to 1bn users

Glencore nears $2.4bn sale of stake in agriculture business

Overview

Iceland's prime minister stepped down on Tuesday, becoming the first casualty in the Panama papers tax scandal. (on.ft.com/1TAykPc)

The U.S. Justice Department is planning to sue to stop the Halliburton Co and Baker Hughes merger. (on.ft.com/1TAyw0Z)

WhatsApp said it has bolstered encryption protections that will prevent law enforcement agencies from obtaining access to its users. (on.ft.com/1TABeDL)

Glencore is close to selling a stake in its agricultural business to Canada's pension fund, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. (on.ft.com/1TABCBX) (Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
