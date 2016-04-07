PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 7

April 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

David Cameron’s EU intervention on trusts set up tax loophole

Consumer confidence and cheap finance drives UK car sales

HSBC to offer investment advice to savers with smaller sums

Overview

David Cameron intervened in 2013 to weaken an EU drive to reveal the beneficiaries of trusts, creating a possible loophole that other European countries warned could be exploited. (on.ft.com/1UXsZTD)

High consumer confidence and the availability of cheap finance has pushed British car sales to the highest level this century. (on.ft.com/1UXtflJ)

HSBC is launching a new investment advice service for customers to bridge Britain's huge advice gap. (on.ft.com/1UXtXiX)