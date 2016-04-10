FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 11
#Market News
April 11, 2016 / 12:00 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 11

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Cameron pushes for criminal sanctions over tax evasion

Ukraine’s prime minister Arseniy Yatseniuk resigns

Deutsche Börse-LSE tie-up hits opposition

Overview

Prime Minister David Cameron will promise to create a new criminal offence for companies that fail to stop their staff assisting in tax evasion. (on.ft.com/25TznyJ)

Ukraine's prime minister Arseniy Yatseniuk stepped down late on Sunday afternoon, accusing the president's party of plunging the country into an "artificially created" crisis. (on.ft.com/25Tzz0V)

Opposition is growing in Germany to Deutsche Boerse AG's merger with London Stock Exchange, as concern mounts about the consequences for the combined company if Britain votes to leave the European Union. (on.ft.com/25TzQ3R)

Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney

