PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 12

April 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Port Talbot steelworks could be part nationalised

David Miliband joins Brexit debate

Angry British MPs rebel over Norway-style tax reporting

Business secretary, Sajid Javid opened up the possibility of a part nationalisation of Port Talbot steelworks after offering to co-invest with a buyer on commercial terms. (on.ft.com/1Q3FEw6)

Former Foreign Secretary David Miliband said it would be "an act of arson on the international order" for Britain to leave the European Union. (on.ft.com/1Q3FLHQ)

British members of parliament have responded angrily to the idea of being forced to publish their tax returns. (on.ft.com/1Q3FQeC)