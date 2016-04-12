FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 13
April 12, 2016

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 13

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Schlumberger to cut back in Venezuela

Deutsche Bank halts N. Carolina expansion plans over anti-gay law

Paul Ryan rules out U.S. presidential bid

Overview

Oil services provider Schlumberger is cutting back on some of its activity in Venezuela due to insufficient funds. (bit.ly/1T2s4xu)

Deutsche Bank AG has frozen plans to expand in North Carolina after a law that overturns protections for gay people. (bit.ly/1T2sfsQ)

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan ruled himself out as a potential Republican presidential nominee, ending speculation that he could be a choice if Donald Trump and Ted Cruz failed to win enough delegates. (bit.ly/1T2sEeT)

Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
