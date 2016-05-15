FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 16
May 15, 2016 / 11:09 PM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 16

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Norway's $850 billion oil fund to sue Volkswagen. (bit.ly/1TccjaL)

* BHS bidders told to improve offers. (bit.ly/1TcmiwY)

* Carney defends Brexit recession warning from Eurosceptic attacks. (bit.ly/1TcmkVp)

Overview

* Norway’s sovereign wealth fund, the world’s largest, said on Sunday it plans to join the class-action lawsuits filed against Volkswagen AG over the German automaker’s emissions scandal.

* Bank of England Governor Mark Carney denied on Sunday that he had compromised the central bank’s independence by warning of the short-run costs of leaving the European Union, after criticism from “Out” campaigners.

* Bidders battling for department store BHS have been asked to sweeten their bids by Tuesday to stand a chance of buying the collapsed high street chain.

Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
