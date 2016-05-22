PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 23

May 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* US close to passing test for June rate rise, Fed official says. (bit.ly/1NFFG3g)

* Athens agrees fiscal measures in exchange for debt relief talks. (bit.ly/1NFFAsg)

* Turkey unlikely to join EU 'until the year 3000', says Cameron. (bit.ly/1NFFtgp)

Overview

* Eric Rosengren, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, told the Financial Times that the United States is close to meeting most economic conditions for a June rate hike.

* Greek lawmakers approved tax increases and a new privatisation fund on Sunday and freed up the sale of non-performing loans in exchange for much-needed bailout loans and debt relief.

* Chief ‘In’ campaigner Prime Minister David Cameron clashed with members of his own party on Sunday over the impending referendum on Britain’s European Union membership, dismissing claims that he would be powerless to stop Turkey joining the EU. (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)