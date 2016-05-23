FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 24
May 23, 2016 / 11:20 PM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 24

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Goldman warned Green lieutenant BHS buyer had been bankrupt. (on.ft.com/1TzLzOy)

* Fracking wins first approval in 5 years thanks to North Yorkshire. (on.ft.com/1TzLuuf)

* Battle for control of Viacom heads to court. (on.ft.com/1TzLBpK)

Overview

* Retail tycoon Philip Green's Arcadia group was warned by a senior Goldman Sachs banker that a possible suitor of its BHS department store chain had a history of bankruptcy, British lawmakers were told on Monday.

* Officials in northern England approved a shale gas fracking application from Third Energy on Monday in a shift indicating growing support for shale gas that Britain's government hopes can counter the decline in North Sea output.

* The legal battle over control of Sumner Redstone's $40 billion media empire has investors hopeful that change will come to underperforming Viacom Inc. (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Hay)

