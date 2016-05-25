FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 26
May 25, 2016 / 11:06 PM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 26

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Cameron urges young people to register for EU referendum vote. (on.ft.com/1WPrkzV)

* Microsoft to take $950 mln writedown on smartphone business. (on.ft.com/1WPrjMz)

* Citigroup fined $425 mln for rate-rigging violations. (on.ft.com/1WPrd7F)

Overview

* British Prime Minister David Cameron urged young people to register to vote for the EU referendum scheduled next month.

* Microsoft Corp said on Wednesday it will cut back and take a charge of about $950 million for its smartphone business, just two years after it bought handset maker Nokia.

* Citigroup Inc has agreed to pay $425 million to resolve civil charges that it tried to manipulate foreign exchange and interest rate benchmarks

Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
