PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 27
May 26, 2016 / 11:35 PM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 27

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Trump puts fossil fuels at U.S. energy core. (bit.ly/1XAKYik)

* Google beats Oracle in $9 bln copyright case. (bit.ly/1XAKSr3)

* Apple executive proposed bid for Time Warner. (bit.ly/1XALa0R)

Overview

* Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, promised on Thursday to roll back some of America’s most ambitious environmental policies, actions that he said would revive the ailing U.S. oil and coal industries and bolster national security.

* A U.S. jury handed Google a major victory on Thursday in a long-running copyright battle with Oracle Corp over Android software used to run most of the world’s smartphones.

* A top Apple executive had raised the prospect of the company buying Time Warner, according to three people briefed on the matter. (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
