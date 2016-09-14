PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 15

Sept 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Bayer braced for tough scrutiny over $66 bln Monsanto deal on.ft.com/2cociSY
UK and Argentina reset relations with Falklands detente on.ft.com/2codeXK
Uber launches first self-driving taxi fleet in U.S. on.ft.com/2cocTEp
Ford warns technology push will hit profits on.ft.com/2coexpG
Overview
Bayer AG is set to face tough regulatory scrutiny after its $66 billion deal to buy Monsanto Co.
Britain and Argentina reached a detente over the Falklands Islands, removing restrictions on the Falklands oil and gas industry.
Uber Technologies Inc launched its first self-driving taxi fleet in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in the United States, in a race to develop autonomous vehicle technology.
Ford Motor Co said its profits would fall next year as it ramps up investments in new technologies.
Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru