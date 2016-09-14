Sept 14 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Bayer braced for tough scrutiny over $66 bln Monsanto deal on.ft.com/2cociSY

UK and Argentina reset relations with Falklands detente on.ft.com/2codeXK

Uber launches first self-driving taxi fleet in U.S. on.ft.com/2cocTEp

Ford warns technology push will hit profits on.ft.com/2coexpG

Overview

Bayer AG is set to face tough regulatory scrutiny after its $66 billion deal to buy Monsanto Co.

Britain and Argentina reached a detente over the Falklands Islands, removing restrictions on the Falklands oil and gas industry.

Uber Technologies Inc launched its first self-driving taxi fleet in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in the United States, in a race to develop autonomous vehicle technology.

Ford Motor Co said its profits would fall next year as it ramps up investments in new technologies.

(Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)