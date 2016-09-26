PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 26

Sept 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

The United States on Sunday called Russia's action in Syria "barbarism," not counter-terrorism, while Moscow's U.N. envoy said ending the war "is almost an impossible task now" as Syrian government forces, backed by Moscow, bombed the city of Aleppo.

HSBC Holdings Plc has hired Russell Reynolds, a leading City of London recruitment firm, to check for gaps in its roster of up-and-coming executives and to search for candidates to fill them.

French state-owned bank Caisse des Depots (CDC) is planning to sell shares worth hundreds of millions of euros in some of the country's largest companies, its Chief Executive Pierre-Rene Lemas said in an interview.

Leading bankers who have held talks with government ministers have told the Financial Times they believe Prime Minister Theresa May will end up taking Britain out of the EU's single market and customs union as political momentum behind a so-called "hard Brexit" grows. (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)