Oct 4

Headlines

U.S. suspends Syria talks with Russia on.ft.com/2dqOPO1

Philip Hammond warns of 'turbulence' in run-up to Brexit on.ft.com/2dqPWNT

Domestic orders and overseas demand boost UK manufacturing on.ft.com/2dqQqDz

Janus Henderson deal reflects squeeze on active managers on.ft.com/2dqQu62

Overview

The United States broke off talks with Russia on Monday on implementing a ceasefire agreement in Syria and accused Moscow of not living up to its commitments under the Sept. 9 deal to halt fighting and ensure aid reached besieged communities.

British finance minister Philip Hammond vowed on Monday to protect the economy from any turbulence during negotiations to leave the EU, as sterling fell on worries the country is heading towards a disruptive divorce with its biggest trading partner.

British factory activity grew at the fastest rate in more than two years last month, boosted by a surge in export orders after sterling slumped following June's referendum vote to leave the European Union, a survey showed on Monday.

London-based asset manager Henderson Group agreed to buy U.S. rival Janus Capital Group Inc on Monday in a deal that is expected to fire the starting gun on a raft of defensive deals in the sector as investment houses battle with pressure on fees and rising regulatory costs.