Headlines
Major warns May of fickle allies who want EU 'total divorce'
on.ft.com/2mxMAfe
LSE balked at Brussels demand without consulting partner D
Boerse on.ft.com/2mxZWbp
UK government fails to see 'warning signs' for public
services on.ft.com/2mxXcuj
UKIP and Brexit donor Arron Banks under financial spotlight
on.ft.com/2my2QNk
Overview
Former Conservative prime minister John Major urged Theresa
May on Monday to face down Tory Eurosceptics during Brexit
negotiations, warning that they are fickle friends who want a
damaging "total divorce" from the European Union.
The London Stock Exchange Group Plc has all but
ended a planned merger with Deutsche Boerse AG to
create Europe's biggest exchange, which had faced growing
opposition since Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
The UK government is failing to recognise "clear warning
signs" that public services are nearing a breaking point after
six years of spending cuts, according to a new report from the
Institute for Government, published on Tuesday.
A court case alleged "serious and widespread" financial
failings during Brexit backer Arron Banks's time as chief
executive of insurance company Brightside Group. on.ft.com/2my2QNk
