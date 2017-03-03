PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 3

March 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

MPs attack May industrial strategy for lack of detail on.ft.com/2lzw9gI

Sports Direct buys lingerie brand Agent Provocateur on.ft.com/2lzBR2f

Watchdog finds 'deficiencies' in one-third of UK audits reviewed on.ft.com/2lzDvk4

Britain's new industrial strategy, unveiled earlier this year to prepare the economy for Brexit, is facing more criticism, with MPs pointing to a lack of detail co-ordinated action and proper planning.

British billionaire Mike Ashley and the owner of Sports Direct International Plc bought an interest in luxury lingerie brand Agent Provocateur after the maker of cuffs and corsets slipped into administration.

About one third of audits of London-listed companies sampled by Britain's accounting regulator lack rigour and need improvements, the watchdog said in a report published on Thursday.