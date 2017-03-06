PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 6

March 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

HS2 chief calls for 'everyday low prices' on new high-speed railway on.ft.com/2mcihMQ

NHS enlists Uber-style startup to kickstart social care on.ft.com/2mckdov

Tax rises on agenda for Philip Hammond's Budget on.ft.com/2mc9haq

Philip Green boosts pension contributions to Arcadia Group on.ft.com/2mclvzT

Overview

David Higgins, head of HS2, is calling for "everyday low prices" for high speed-railway and emphasizing the importance of large-scale infrastructure projects in the North as a solution to London's housing crisis.

British startup Cera is partnering with the National Health Service in a bid to improve efficiency in the social care sector, creating an Uber-like technology platform for changing the way social security is delivered.

British Finance Minister Philip Hammond is expected to announce tax hikes in his budget on Wednesday in order to boost social security and provide relief for business rates.

Billionaire Philip Green's Arcadia Group said it will double its annual contribution into its pension fund to 50 million pounds a year, in an effort to reduce the fund's deficit. ($1 = 0.8137 pounds) (Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru)