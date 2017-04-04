PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 5

April 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

* The Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee recommended that half of the UK's senior executives should be female and long-term incentive bonuses should be abolished.

* British Prime Minister Theresa May hinted on her Jordan trip that Britain will not finalise a new trade deal with the EU until after Brexit is complete in 2019.

* Richmond Federal Reserve President Jeffrey Lacker abruptly left the U.S. central bank on Tuesday after admitting that a conversation he had with a Wall Street analyst in 2012 may have disclosed confidential information about Fed policy options. (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)