April 6 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
* Steve Bannon removed from National Security Council role.
on.ft.com/2oDqv32
* Trump signals tougher stance on Syria. on.ft.com/2oDuE79
* Pepsi withdraws Kendall Jenner ad after social media
backlash. on.ft.com/2oDqmN1
Overview
* U.S. President Donald Trump removed his chief strategist
Steve Bannon from the National Security Council on Wednesday,
reversing his controversial decision early this year to give a
political adviser an unprecedented role in security discussions.
* U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday accused Syrian
President Bashar al-Assad's government of going "beyond a red
line" with a poison gas attack on civilians, but he declined to
spell out how or whether his administration would respond.
* PepsiCo pulled a commercial featuring model
Kendall Jenner on Wednesday after the ad prompted outrage and
ridicule from those who said it trivialized rights protests and
public unrest in the United States.
(Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)