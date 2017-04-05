April 6 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Steve Bannon removed from National Security Council role. on.ft.com/2oDqv32

* Trump signals tougher stance on Syria. on.ft.com/2oDuE79

* Pepsi withdraws Kendall Jenner ad after social media backlash. on.ft.com/2oDqmN1

Overview

* U.S. President Donald Trump removed his chief strategist Steve Bannon from the National Security Council on Wednesday, reversing his controversial decision early this year to give a political adviser an unprecedented role in security discussions.

* U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday accused Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government of going "beyond a red line" with a poison gas attack on civilians, but he declined to spell out how or whether his administration would respond.

* PepsiCo pulled a commercial featuring model Kendall Jenner on Wednesday after the ad prompted outrage and ridicule from those who said it trivialized rights protests and public unrest in the United States.

(Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)