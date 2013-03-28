PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - March 28

March 28 (Reuters) - Headlines UK banks told to raise 25 bln pounds by year end ()

ICAP suffers as trading activity dwindles ()

Hackers mount widespread cyber attack ()

EADS approves new share structure ()

Cyprus imposes severe capital controls () Current account deficit hits 25-year high ()

Overview

Britain’s banks must raise 25 billion pounds ($38 billion) of extra capital by the end of the year to absorb any future losses on loans, the central bank said, less than investors had expected.

Shares of Interdealer broker ICAP fell on Wednesday after it warned investors to brace for underwhelming full-year profit.

One of the largest ever cyber attacks is slowing global internet services after an European organisation blocking “spam” content became a target.

Airbus parent EADS won backing for sweeping changes in its structure, as shareholders tore up a Franco-German ownership pact in favour of greater management freedom.

Cyprus will limit the use of cheques to businesses, cap cash withdrawals and scrutinise all commercial transactions over 5,000 euros when banks reopen on Thursday.

Britain’s current account deficit last year was the worst since 1989, data showed on Wednesday, dimming government hopes of a growth boost from exports and investment.