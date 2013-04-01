PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - April 2

April 2 (Reuters) - Headlines

Apple bows to Chinese pressure

U.S. banks weigh EU bonus cap options

Vodafone rebukes India on spectrum renewal

UK rail franchising overhaul underwhelms

Nasdaq OMX in $1.2 bln deal to buy eSpeed

Brazil to probe Anglo American port accident

Overview

Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook has apologised to Chinese consumers over the company’s after-sales service following intense pressure from Chinese state media.

U.S. banks are considering whether to continue basing their EMEA businesses in London with an EU-wide bonus cap set to take effect next year.

Vodafone has accused the Indian government of “contradictory and inconsistent” treatment in a spat over the renewal of spectrum licences.

Investors remain far from convinced following an overhaul of rail franchising last week in the wake of the controversy around the West Coast contract.

Nasdaq OMX Group Inc said it will buy the eSpeed electronic trading platform for as much as $1.2 billion in cash and deferred stock from BGC Partners Inc.

Prosecutors have opened an inquiry into an accident at Anglo American’s port in northern Brazil which could lead to possible fines.