PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - April 3
#Market News
April 2, 2013 / 11:41 PM / in 4 years

PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - April 3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - Headlines

HBOS chiefs to be slated for failure

EU data watchdogs take aim at Google

Virgin seeks talks over Air France-KLM link-up

RBS lines up Nathan Bostock as finance chief

Verizon denies any interest in Vodafone

Overview

A parliamentary report into the failure of HBOS to be published on Thursday is set to be highly critical of the men who ran the bank.

Data protection authorities from six European countries have launched a co-ordinated action against Google Inc to force it to put right alleged breaches of privacy rules.

Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Atlantic is preparing to talk to Air France-KLM and Alitalia about setting up a joint venture.

Royal Bank of Scotland could name Nathan Bostock as finance director, replacing Bruce van Saun who is set to be appointed head of the bank’s U.S. arm Citizens.

Verizon Communications said it is not interested in buying or merging with Vodafone, following press speculation that it was working with rival AT&T Inc on a bid for the British company.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
