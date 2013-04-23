FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - April 23
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 23, 2013 / 12:30 AM / in 4 years

PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - April 23

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 22 (Reuters) - Headlines Bumi shares halted amid payments concern () Bribery probe lifts Walmart directors’ pay ()

CVC to maintain pursuit of Betfair ()

Deutsche Bank versus Vik battle begins ()

ABB in $1-billion U.S. solar power deal ()

UK pushes ahead with Urenco privatisation ()

Caterpillar earnings drop 45 pct ()

Lengthy flu season helps pep up Reckitt ()

Overview

Indoneasia-focussed coal miner Bumi has suspended its shares until after it is able to publish its -- indefinitely delayed -- 2012 annual results. Salaries doubled to at least $120,000 for Walmart Stores directors who worked on an investigation into the bribery allegations in Mexico.

Though Betfair rejected CVC Capital Partners’ 910-million-pound ($1.39 billion) buyout offer, the private equity firm plans to continue its talks with the online gambling company’s shareholders. A volatile legal battle begins between Deutsche Bank AG and Norwegian billionaire Alexander Vik, who is claiming $8 billion worth of damages for losses incurred at the height of the financial crisis.

Swiss engineering company ABB is to buy U.S. solar energy company Power-One for $1.03 billion, hoping that growing emerging market demand will counter the uncertainty of an industry in which western firms have been struggling.

With a view to cutting its public debt, the British government said it would sell its one-third share in Urenco -- a deal that could go for as much as 3 billion pounds.

Caterpillar, the world’s largest maker of construction and mining equipment, reported a 45 percent decline in first-quarter earnings and cut its full-year outlook.

Reckitt Benckiser Group, the maker of Nurofen and Strepsils, reported 7 percent first-quarter revenue growth, driven by a worse-than-normal flu season.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.