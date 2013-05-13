PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - May 13

May 13 (Reuters) -

Headlines

Bloomberg alerted to access issue in 2011

Bischoff to take his leave from Lloyds

Dual-track Libor replacement lined up

Aviva push into rented housing is ‘sea-change’

Top hedge funds bet on Greek banks

Esure hit by fallout over ex-HBOS director

Overview

Despite being aware in 2011 of the privacy issue concerning its major clients, Bloomberg failed to take action until Goldman Sach Group Inc’s complaint that reporters kept track of its partners using private terminal data.

Win Bischoff is stepping down as chairman of British state-backed Lloyds Banking Group Plc after overseeing major restructuring and a return to profitability at the bank.

A dual-track system, including survey-based lending rates along with transaction-linked indexes, is likely to replace scandal-hit London interbank lending rate Libor as soon as next year.

British insurer Aviva Plc could buy thousands of homes in London and the southeast of England to use as rented properties in a deal with social housing provider A2Dominion.

Expecting huge potential returns, some of the world’s leading hedge funds are investing heavily in the Greek banking sector, even as the country continues to struggle with deep public spending cuts.

British insurer Esure Group Plc has been accused of failing to specify, during its recent London Stock market launch, the role of one of its directors in lender HBOS before its collapse.