PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - May 31

The British government will next month announce 15 billion pounds ($22.82 billion) extra spending for infrastructure projects in the future, as part of new capital expenditure plans to stimulate the economy and revive growth.

Royal Bank of Scotland has narrowed a list of prospective bidders for hundreds of branches it must sell, and informed Apollo and JC Flowers that their bid was unsuccessful, according to people familiar with the matter.

British engineering company Smiths Group is in early-stage talks to sell its medical division, which played a role in the first successful IVF treatment, for potentially more than 2 billion pounds, said people familiar with the talks.

Major consumer products groups such as Johnson & Johnson and Anheuser-Busch InBev are delaying payments to advertisers and commodity producers leading to supply chain issues and constricted cash flows.

Google Inc has made a $12 million investment in a solar power project in South Africa, highlighting the attractiveness of Africa’s largest economy to global investors.

Singapore Airlines Ltd said it would spend more than $17 billion to buy 30 Airbus and 30 Boeing Co aircraft, representing one of the biggest orders ever placed by the airline.