FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - June 5
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 5, 2013 / 12:40 AM / in 4 years

PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - June 5

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Apple faces U.S. import ban over patents

()

IBM and Salesforce strike cloud computing deals

()

HSBC accused of ignoring U.S. foreclosure law

()

Banking Commission draft contains option for RBS split

()

ENRC faces backlash over bribery and corruption allegations

()

Incoming Hermes chief Axel Dumas rounds on LVMH

()

Overview

A trade body slapped an import ban on certain Apple Inc products in the United States after ruling that the Silicon Valley giant had infringed patents owned by Samsung Electronics.

Technology companies International Business Machines and Salesforce.com Inc on Tuesday made cloud computing acquisitions worth a combined $4.5 billion, underscoring an industry shift towards cloud computing.

HSBC Holdings Plc is being sued by the state of New York for allegedly failing to initiate settlement talks with hundreds of struggling homeowners.

A draft report on banking standards shows that splitting the Royal Bank of Scotland into a “good bank” and a “bad bank” -- which will hold RBS’s toxic assets -- has been suggested as an option.

As many as half of Eurasian Natural Resources Corp’s minority shareholders are expected to vote against some of the resolutions at the miner’s annual general meeting on Wednesday.

Luxury brand Hermes International SCA’s soon-to-be chief executive, Axel Dumas, vowed to protect the company’s independence from larger rival LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton’s “neither desired nor desirable” shareholding in Hermes.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.