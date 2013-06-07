PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - June 7

June 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

BofA executives hostile in mortgage talks

(link.reuters.com/kuv68t)

UK security committee ‘shocked’ over Huawei contract with BT

(link.reuters.com/quv68t)

Airbus has Boeing in sights with A350 jet

(link.reuters.com/vuv68t)

Facebook hit by fears over long-term prospects

(link.reuters.com/ruv68t)

Virgin sues Network Rail over West Coast line

(link.reuters.com/nuv68t)

China’s Wanda nears deal for James Bond yachtmaker

(link.reuters.com/muv68t)

Overview

A U.S. court heard on Thursday that Bank of America executives and lawyers told bondholders that their “grandchildren would have grandchildren” before they received the $10 billion compensation for bad mortgage-backed securities that they were seeking.

A report published by a British parliamentary committee criticizes the government’s failure to inform ministers about BT Group’s use of equipment from China’s Huawei Technology in the UK national telecommunications network.

Airbus Chief Executive Fabrice Bregier said its planned new A350 aircraft would allow the company to catch up with Boeing Co’s lead in the lucrative long-haul passenger jet market.

Facebook Inc’s shares fell nearly 21 percent over the past month on investor confusion over the social network’s long-term prospects and a recent barrage of negative news.

Virgin Group and Stagecoach Group venture Virgin Rail is suing railway operator Network Rail in an attempt to force the latter into reducing delays on the West Coast mainline.

Dalian Wanda is close to paying 300 million pounds ($465.72 million) for Sunseeker, Britain’s largest luxury boatmaker, known for its Predator 108 Special Edition yacht that was used by the villain in the James Bond movie Casino Royale. ($1 = 0.6442 British pounds) (Compiled by Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)