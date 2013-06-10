PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - June 10

June 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

UK Treasury considers Lloyds stake sale

MPs set to launch inquiry into FPC make-up

Bank reforms spur BNP Paribas to merge U.S. units

Talks ultimatum follows Severn Trent bid impasse

Cnooc teams up with Icelandic group in its play for Arctic oil

Overview

The UK Treasury is mulling over selling an initial 10 percent of Lloyds Banking Group before the end of the year, with a view to begin reprivatising both Lloyds and Royal Bank of Scotland before the 2015 general election.

British Members of Parliament are planning to launch an inquiry into the independence of the Bank of England’s new financial risk watchdog, the Financial Policy Committee.

French bank BNP Paribas is planning to merge its U.S. operations in an attempt to offset the blow of potential U.S. regulatory reforms for foreign banks, according to people familiar with the matter.

The LongRiver consortium is threatening to walk away from buying Severn Trent, which rejected the LongRiver’s third takeover bid on Friday, unless the British water firm agrees to talks.

State-owned Chinese oil company Cnooc Ltd is teaming up with Iceland’s Eykon Energy to bid for an exploration licence off the northeast coast of Iceland, a month after China was successful in its bid to become a permanent observer at the Arctic Council.