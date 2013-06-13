PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - June 14

June 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

International lenders have consented to Ireland delaying its next round of bank stress tests until the first half of 2014, instead of in autumn 2013 as initially scheduled under the country’s bailout.

European authorities are investigating allegations that Google Inc supported the Android smartphone platform through cut-price licensing and exclusivity deals.

Clearwire Corp’s board on Thursday urged its independent investors to vote against majority shareholder Sprint Nextel Corp’s bid and accept Dish Network Corp’s $4.40-per-share offer instead.

Perfume and beauty products seller Coty Inc’s shares fell more than 3 percent after its market debut on Thursday raised $1 billion - the third largest U.S. initial public offering this year.

Construction supplies company HD Supply - owned by private equity firms including Bain Capital, Carlyle Group and Clayton, Dubilier & Rice - on Thursday filed to raise $1.2 billion in an initial public offering.

Ashley Bacon is taking over as JPMorgan Chase & Co’s chief risk officer, replacing John Hogan who took up the role last year at the start of the London Whale debacle.