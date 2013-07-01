FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - July 1
July 1, 2013 / 12:31 AM / in 4 years

PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - July 1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Kuwait plans $5bln investment for the UK

()

Apple paid no UK corporation tax in 2012

()

Davey insists that UK’s ‘lights are going to stay on’

()

Barclays’ threat on lending under fire

()

Onyx rejects $10 bln takeover proposal

()

Overview

Sovereign wealth fund Kuwait Investment Authority is looking to invest as much as $5 billion in infrastructure mainly in the United Kingdom over the next three to five years.

Apple Inc did not pay any corporation tax in the United Kingdom last year, according to its latest filings.

Energy secretary Ed Davey has dismissed talk of Britain potentially facing blackouts, saying the government had a well thought-through plan to keep the lights on.

Barclays has come under criticism from a former member of the Financial Policy Committee after Chief Executive Anthony Jenkins warned the bank may have to cut lending to meet stricter capital requirements imposed by regulators.

Onyx Pharmaceuticals has rejected a $10 billion bid from rival Amgen but has given the nod to its bankers to solicit other offers.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
