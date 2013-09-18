FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 18
Sections
Featured
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Entertainment
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 18, 2013 / 1:10 AM / 4 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 18

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

DIMON MEMO OUTLINES SIMPLIFIED JPMORGAN STRUCTURE

()

VW TARGETS NEW RICH WITH PLAN TO BUILD LUXURY CARS IN BRAZIL

()

BOEING SWOOPS CLOSER TO CAPTURING SOUTH KOREA FIGHTER CONTRACT

()

TESLA MOVES AHEAD FROM GOOGLE IN RACE TO BUILD SELF-DRIVING CARS

()

EA PICKS SPORTS UNIT HEAD AS NEW CHIEF

()

Overview

JPMorgan Chase Chief Executive Jamie Dimon told staff in a memo on Tuesday that getting rid of non-core business units, especially those with legal or regulatory risks, was currently a “key initiative” in simplifying the bank’s structure.

German automaker Volkswagen said it was going to invest about 150 million euros ($200.23 million) in Brazil by 2015, targeting the nation’s increasingly affluent consumers with plans to build its luxury Audi cars there.

A South Korean official said Boeing’s F-15 Silent Eagle was the only aircraft with a low enough price-tag to make it eligible to win the country’s largest-ever defence import programme, its 8.3 trillion won ($7.66 billion) fighter jet tender.

Tesla’s billionaire Chief Executive Elon Musk said the electric carmaker was joining the bandwagon to building cars that can drive themselves.

Electronic Arts, the video games publisher that made Fifa Soccer and Madden NFL, has named the head of its sports unit, Andrew Wilson, as its new chief executive, replacing John Riccitiello who stepped down in March.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.