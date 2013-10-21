PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 21

Oct 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

MORTGAGE WATCHDOG SEEKS $6 BLN FROM BOFA

()

OPINION DIVIDED ON JPMORGAN SETTLEMENT

()

ALCOA ATTACKS ‘SHORT-SIGHTED AND MISGUIDED’ LME

()

AT&T SELLS CELL TOWERS FOR $4.9 BLN

()

TERRA FIRMA TO LAUNCH 1 BLN STG FLOAT OF INFINIS

()

Overview

U.S. housing regulators are looking to fine Bank of America more than $6 billion for its role in misleading mortgage agencies during the housing boom, compared with the $4 billion to be paid by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Opinions are divided in the U.S. regarding the $13 billion settlement JPMorgan Chase has agreed to pay to state and federal authorities.

Aluminum producer Alcoa has attacked the London Metal Exchange as “short-sighted and misguided” and called on the UK Financial Conduct Authority and the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission to intervene in a row about metals warehousing.

AT&T said it would lease the rights to about 9,100 of its wireless network towers to Crown Castle International and sell another 600 towers to the tower operator for about $4.9 billion.

Terra Firma, the buyout group run by dealmaker Guy Hands, is set to launch a 1 billion pound ($1.62 billion) float of Infinis, a British wind power company, on Monday in a comeback signal to prospective new investors.