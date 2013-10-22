FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 22
October 22, 2013 / 1:52 AM / 4 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 22

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

BANKER SUES REGULATOR OVER BEING IDENTIFIED IN ‘WHALE’ DEBACLE

SFO NARROWS LIBOR CHARGES

CONSORTIUM WINS BRAZIL DEEPWATER OILFIELD AUCTION

NETFLIX BEATS EXPECTATIONS WITH 40 MLN SUBSCRIBERS

BSKYB AND TWITTER TO SHARE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS

Former top JPMorgan Chase banker, Achilles Macris, filed a claim against Britain’s financial watchdog, saying he was wrongly identified and criticised in settlement papers involving the “London Whale” trading scandal.

Former ICAP, Rabobank, Royal Bank of Scotland, Deutsche Bank and UBS employees were among the 22 names that Britain’s financial watchdog included as alleged co-conspirators of Tom Hayes, a former star trader at both UBS and Citigroup, facing criminal charges for manipulating Libor benchmark interest rates.

A consortium led by Royal Dutch Shell, France’s Total, Brazil’s state-run Petrobras, and PetroChina won the bid for the Libra deepwater oilfield in an auction on Monday.

Subscription video company Netflix’s shares rose about 10 percent in after-market trading after it reported it had signed on over 40 million global subscribers and tripled third-quarter profits, beating analysts’ estimates.

British Sky Broadcasting and Twitter have teamed up to share video highlights from Uefa Champions League football games in real time.

